AccuWeather: Stinging Arctic wind arrives

TONIGHT: The Arctic wind arrives under a clear sky. Wind chills near zero at times with wind of 10-15 mph. Lows 11/16.

SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE) Sun and cirrus clouds, but very windy and bitterly cold! Wind chills will remain in the single digits all day. If you are heading to the Eagles game, make sure to cover ALL exposed skin. High 20. The temperature around midnight will be 11 degrees with a wind chill of 0.

MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY) Mostly sunny, windy and frigid! Wind chills will be below zero in the morning, and then head to the single digits in the afternoon. Winds will gust to near 25-30mph. High of just 19.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and still very cold despite a climb in the temperature. High 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, not as harsh. We may try to briefly make a run at freezing. High 31.

THURSDAY: We will be watching the coast for a storm, but the latest trend is to send the storm out to sea and send in more cold air. High 29.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but another round of Arctic air heads in. In fact, it could be even more intense than the current round. High 17.
