AccuWeather: Storm moves out, but brutal cold follows

This was a storm that was all about location! Philadelphia officially received 4" of snow. Most inland locations got 2" west to 6" east, but there was a huge lollipop along the coastal counties where they got smashed with a heavy snow band and totals piled up between a foot and a foot and a half!The nor'easter that hit the area officially became a blizzard at the New Jersey shore on Thursday.National Weather Service defines a blizzard as a storm which contains large amounts of snow OR blowing snow, with winds in excess of 35 mph and visibilities of less than 1/4 mile for an extended period of time (at least 3 hours). Blizzard conditions persisted in Atlantic City for seven hours straight.Check the latest here atTONIGHT: Clearing skies and continued winds. A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at 1AM. The low drops to 9, but wind chills drop well below zero.FRIDAY: Behind the departing coastal storm, we'll see plenty of sun, but another round of Arctic air will be rushing into our region. The high is just 18 with another hit of frigid wind chills making it feel like below zero all day long. The low drops to 8, not all that far above the record low of 4 degrees set in 1896.SATURDAY: The bitter cold hangs on, despite mostly sunny skies. The high is just 17. The low drops to 0, breaking the record low of 4 degrees set in 2014. This will be the coldest morning in Philadelphia since 1994, when the air temperature dropped to 5 degrees below zero.SUNDAY: Morning lows will be near zero. And, with increasing clouds, the high holds at 19.MONDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with mixed precipitation late in the day or at night, creating slippery travel in spots. The high climbs to 35.TUESDAY: Some lingering mixed precipitation is possible in the morning, with drying in the afternoon. The high climbs to 42.WEDNESDAY: Look for a sunny, colder afternoon with a high around 33.THURSDAY: Partly sunny with moderating temperatures. The high hits 42.---------