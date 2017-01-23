WEATHER

AccuWeather: Stormy Evening
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist David Murphy with the latest forecast from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Periods of heavy rain early, tapering off to showers after midnight. Wind gusts will slowly diminish after midnight (gusts 35-50 mph early, 25-35 mph after midnight). Lows 34-36.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and damp with leftover morning rain and drizzle. High 43.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 53.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 53.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cooler. High 43.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, seasonable. High 39.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 39.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 36.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
Winter nor'easter pounds the Jersey shore
PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter
Part of Center City mural falls on parked cars amid high winds
More Weather
Top Stories
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter
Amtrak, NJ Transit temporarily suspend service in NJ due to wire problem
Woman charged with man's shooting death in Manayunk
Photos show fracture in Turnpike bridge connecting Pa., NJ
Part of Center City mural falls on parked cars amid high winds
Winter nor'easter pounds the Jersey shore
Show More
Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphia report says
Trump moves to pull US out of Trans-Pacific Partnership
Former President Bush leaving ICU; Barbara Bush discharged
Man dies after being shot in bar fight in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia Eagles hire Mike Groh as wide receivers coach
More News
Top Video
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
Woman charged with man's shooting death in Manayunk
Winter nor'easter pounds the Jersey shore
Wind and rain from Nor'easter cause minor damage
More Video