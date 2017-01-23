AccuWeather: Stormy Evening

TONIGHT: Periods of heavy rain early, tapering off to showers after midnight. Wind gusts will slowly diminish after midnight (gusts 35-50 mph early, 25-35 mph after midnight). Lows 34-36.TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and damp with leftover morning rain and drizzle. High 43.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 53.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 53.FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cooler. High 43.SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, seasonable. High 39.SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 39.MONDAY: Sun and clouds, cold. High 36.-----