AccuWeather: Stormy to comfy!

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through this evening in Philadelphia and the following counties: Delaware, southern Montgomery, southern Bucks, Mercer, northern Burlington, Camden and Gloucester. Some storms could produce 1-2" or more of rain in a relatively short time, which could lead to fast-rising water in poor drainage areas and on roads. Avoid driving or walking through flood waters. We have already had water rescues near Pottstown where an inch of rain fell in 20 minutes. Flood Warnings are popping up and more quick rising water is expected in spots this evening.TONIGHT: Once the storms move off the coast between 9pm and 11pm, the sky will clear out and the humidity will drop. When you wake up, the atmosphere will feel light and comfy. The low is 68.WEDNESDAY: Right at the start, the sun will be shining and the air will feel far less humid. Just a few clouds in the afternoon. The high is a normal and comfortable 87.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies are again in store with another warm, seasonable, low humidity high of around 86.FRIDAY: Lets do it again. Sunshine, low humidity, and seasonable temps. Our high: 87.SATURDAY: Overall a decent day with some hazy sunshine. You will notice the humidity coming up a tad. The high is drops off a few degrees to 83.SUNDAY: Depending on the timing of a low along the coast, we could see mostly cloudy day with building humidity and some occasional showers and thunderstorms at times. If this system stays far enough off the coast, like some models are now hinting, it could be another nice day with a high of 83.MONDAY: It's still warm and humid with some additional showers and thunderstorms around. The high: 86.TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely. More showers and thunderstorms are also possible. The high is 86.