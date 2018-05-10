TODAY: Some midday showers and a rumble of thunder are possible as a cold front approaches from the west. The bigger issue arrives later today after about 3 or 4 p.m. when another batch of stronger storms pushes into the area from the west. These storms, while somewhat scattered, have the chance of producing damaging wind gusts and perhaps some hail. Brief, heavy downpours are also possible, along with some degree of lightning. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region away from the Shore in an enhanced area for possible scattered storms this afternoon and this evening. The high is 81.TONIGHT: Some evening showers and lingering strong thunderstorms are possible up until about 9 or 10 p.m.. After that, skies clear and we dip to an overnight low of 60.FRIDAY: The rain is gone and we end up with a pleasant day. Look for mostly sunny skies with some patchy clouds around. The high is 77. A shower is possible at night in NW suburbs and the Poconos.SATURDAY: Most of the day looks partly sunny and warm as a warm front sets up to our north. Showers are possible late in the afternoon, but they may hold off until night time.SUNDAY: Saturday's warm front will drop back down through the region during the day. Mother's Day looks cloudy, cooler, with a few showers and thunderstorms around at times. The high drops to 70.MONDAY: Assuming that front clears the region as currently projected, we should see a mainly bright, partly sunny day with only a slight chance for an isolated shower. The high hits around 75.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a nice high of 82. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out.WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly sunny, warmer day as a front approaches. We could see more clouds late in the day along with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high is 85.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. The high: 82.---