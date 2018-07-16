WEATHER

AccuWeather: Strong Storms Tuesday

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on July 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: It's partly cloudy, warm and very sticky with a muggy low around 76.

TUESDAY: Look for clouds, some sun and continued high humidity. During the afternoon and evening, some drenching showers and thunderstorms will develop. Torrential downpours and flash flooding are possible, along with a good deal of lightning. A few of these storms could also produce damaging wind gusts. The high will end up near 90 with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: The storms are gone and much more comfortable air rushes into the region. Any morning clouds should give way quickly to abundant sunshine. The humidity plunges and it's much nicer. The high is 87.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies are again in store with another warm, seasonable high around 86.

FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's warm, but still not all that humid. Our high rises to 87.

SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun and humidity begins to rise again. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. The high is still warm, but still warm with a high of 85.

SUNDAY: Look for another warm, humid afternoon with another chance for some occasional showers and thunderstorms at times. Our high is 84.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's still warm and humid with some additional showers and thunderstorms around. The high: 86.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
