AccuWeather: Sun and Clouds, Bitter Cold Today
Melissa Magee has the latest with AccuWeather.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)
TODAY: Sun mixes with some clouds. Winds are not as strong as yesterday, but it's still very cold and uncomfortable. The high only reaches 27.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a cold low of 20. Winds remain very light.

TUESDAY: Sun quickly gives way to clouds. Late in the afternoon, some freezing rain arrives in northern suburbs (areas close to and including Berks County and the Lehigh Valley). The freezing rain changes to a straight rain later in the evening as a warm front passes through and temperatures rise. The high in Philadelphia improves to 38.

WEDNESDAY: Some rain and drizzle is possible in the morning. The afternoon is mostly cloudy and milder with a much nicer high of 50.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun and a spotty shower can't be ruled out, but the big weather story of the day is the mild air that surges back in the region. Look for a high of 60.

FRIDAY: We see plenty of clouds with a couple of showers around, but it's rain, not snow, with another mild high around 57.

SATURDAY: It's mainly cloudy with another shower at times. Chilly air returns. The high is only about 40.

SUNDAY: Look for lots of clouds with occasional rain and drizzle and a high of 43.

MONDAY: Unstable conditions persist. We have plenty of clouds and more occasional rain and drizzle. The high is 46.

