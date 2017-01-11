AccuWeather: Sun and Clouds, Milder Today

Look out for some light snoe & freezing rain in these northern burbs later tonight. pic.twitter.com/2yglThBLSM — davidmurphy6abc (@davidmurphy6abc) January 10, 2017

TODAY: Sunshine early in the day gives way to increasing clouds. It's breezy, but milder with a high of 51.TONIGHT: Showers move in during the evening and don't end until 2 or 3 Thursday morning. The overnight low is 43.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A continued southerly flow ahead of our next cold front shoots even milder air into the region. Look for a nice, breezy day with a high of 62.FRIDAY: A cold front moves through in the wee hours of Friday morning and we see temperatures tumble behind it. Look for plenty of clouds, a brisk breeze and an early day high of 48. We'll be down to about 40 by the evening rush hour.SATURDAY: Cold air remains for the first half of the weekend with lots of clouds and a high of just 35. During the afternoon, some mixed precipitation arrives, consisting mainly of light snow and sleet. This light wintry mix continues into the night with snow more likely in northwest suburbs and mixed precipitation more likely near I-95.SUNDAY: Any morning rain or snow shuts off quickly and overall, this is a partly sunny, chilly day with a high around 40.MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Look for clouds and sun mixing. For now, we're removing the chance of rain from the forecast. The high is a cool 43.TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, milder day with a high of 50.WEDNESDAY: More clouds move in. The high is near 50 again.-----