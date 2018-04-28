AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds, Warm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TODAY: Sun and clouds, warm. A late afternoon and/or evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west of the city. High 74.
TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Becoming partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows 42-45.
SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. Brisk and chilly. Winds NW 15-25 mph. High 56.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cool. A stray shower is possible well north and west of the city. High 62.
TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 87.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 90.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.
