AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds, Warm

Watch the forecast from meteorologist Chris Sowers and AccuWeather updated during Action News Mornings on April 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Sun and clouds, warm. A late afternoon and/or evening shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly north and west of the city. High 74.

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible. Becoming partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows 42-45.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. Brisk and chilly. Winds NW 15-25 mph. High 56.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, brisk and cool. A stray shower is possible well north and west of the city. High 62.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 87.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 90.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.
