AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 70.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving after midnight. Lows 53-57.MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times during the morning. The rain tapers off by afternoon. High 72.TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High 75.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with some rain. High 72.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible throughout the day. High 72.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 75.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, turning warmer! High 82.----------