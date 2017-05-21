WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at Noon on May 21, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving after midnight. Lows 53-57.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times during the morning. The rain tapers off by afternoon. High 72.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with some rain. High 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible throughout the day. High 72.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, turning warmer! High 82.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
NJ shore preps for summer as Memorial Day approaches
Mother orca teaches younger calf how to hunt
Colorado residents have fun in May snowstorm
VIDEO: Breathtaking footage captures cloud inversion in the Grand Canyon
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 hurt when powerboats crash during offshore race
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
3 killed, 1 injured in Wynnefield house fire
9 shot in Strawberry Mansion, group was live on Facebook
Trump urges Mideast nations to drive out 'Islamic extremism'
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Police kill fleeing suspect in pharmacy robbery, shooting
Show More
Q&A: A look at what to expect during Cosby jury selection
Friends of missing teen describe plunge into Delaware River
11 hurt after deck collapses in Andorra section of Philly
Ringling Bros. circus' final show today
Son gets shocked trying to save drowning father
More News
Top Video
9 shot in Strawberry Mansion, group was live on Facebook
3 killed, 1 injured in Wynnefield house fire
6abc Loves the Arts: Mann Center Summer Season
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
More Video