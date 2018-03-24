AccuWeather: Sun, Few Clouds

SATURDAY: Sun, some clouds. Breezy and chilly. High 46.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. A snow shower is possible for areas north and east of the city well after midnight. Lows 26-30.SUNDAY: Brisk and chilly. Look for a lot of clouds with some sunshine throughout the day. A morning or midday snow shower is possible for some. High 43.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 47.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 50.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun, milder. A shower is possible during the afternoon. High 55.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower in spots. High 56.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. A shower is possible for some. High 59.-----