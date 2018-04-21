AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds

WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: Sun, high clouds. High 60.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 32-40.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 63.

MONDAY: Sunny skies, delightful. High 68.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, seasonable. High 63. Rain arrives at night.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. High 60.

THURSDAY: Some rain is possible during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 64.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 70.
