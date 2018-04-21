AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SATURDAY: Sun, high clouds. High 60.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 32-40.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 63.
MONDAY: Sunny skies, delightful. High 68.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, seasonable. High 63. Rain arrives at night.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain and drizzle. High 60.
THURSDAY: Some rain is possible during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 64.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 70.
