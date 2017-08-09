AccuWeather: Sun soaked Thursday

TONIGHT: It will be another clear and moonlit night with lows dropping to the upper 50s in outlying suburbs to mid 60s inland.THURSDAY: High pressure slowly pushes east tomorrow, but gives us one more beautiful day with just some high clouds filtering in during the afternoon. High sits at 85.FRIDAY: The high pressure moves offshore and winds will turn out of the south bringing in gradually more humid air along with a lot of clouds as a front from earlier in the week works back northward as a warm front. Showers may break out in the afternoon and especially overnight. Highs near 82.SATURDAY: It's a rather humid weekend with clouds and some sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible, especially in the morning hours. We will see some breaks of hazy sun, but definitely not a bright sunny day. High 84.SUNDAY: It stays sticky with more clouds than sun and a shower or thunderstorm possible. High 86.MONDAY: It stays unsettled. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and we could see a period of rain as low pressure tries to develop along a stalled front. High 79.TUESDAY: We will finally drop the humidity and gain the sunshine back. High 84.-----