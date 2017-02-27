AccuWeather: Sun, Some Clouds, Milder Today

TODAY: Sunshine mixes with some clouds as the day goes on. It's milder and not as windy as Sunday. The high is 57.TONIGHT: More clouds build into the region and a spotty sprinkle or brief shower is possible toward morning. The low is 44.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. A spotty shower is possible at times. The high bounces up to 65.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A spotty shower is possible during the morning, but the big story is the potential for a line of strong thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will likely produce dangerous wind gusts. Take cover indoors on lower floors if a storm heads into your neighborhood. The high zooms to 74 ahead of any heavy rain or thunderstorms.THURSDAY: It's windy and cooler behind a departing cold front. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high around 55.FRIDAY: Clouds move back into the region with our next frontal boundary. A shower or snow shower is possible and a small accumulation can't be ruled-out during the day, especially in our northwest suburbs. The high is 42.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies return. It's chilly with a high of 47.SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a milder afternoon high of 57.MONDAY: We have times of clouds and sun with a spotty shower around and a high of 60.------