AccuWeather: Sun, Then Clouds

SATURDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Early morning sunshine fades behind increasing clouds. It's milder this afternoon, but still chilly overall. High 48. Wind Chills: Near 40.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 24-28.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 52.MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High 47.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly. Areas of rain and snow will develop during the afternoon and at night. High 41.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Rain and snow is possible during the morning, tapering off by midday. High 40.THURSDAY: Mostly cloud, brisk and chilly. High 43.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 48.-----