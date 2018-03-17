AccuWeather: Sun, Then Clouds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --SATURDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Early morning sunshine fades behind increasing clouds. It's milder this afternoon, but still chilly overall. High 48. Wind Chills: Near 40.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 24-28.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 52.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High 47.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly. Areas of rain and snow will develop during the afternoon and at night. High 41.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Rain and snow is possible during the morning, tapering off by midday. High 40.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloud, brisk and chilly. High 43.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 48.
-----
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps