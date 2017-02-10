WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Brisk and Cold Today

David Murphy with the latest from AccuWeather.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Black ice is possible on some sidewalks and roads. Sun gives way to clouds. It's a bit brisk and still cold. The high is 34.

SNOW TOTALS FROM YESTERDAY:

Easton: 7"
Schnecksville: 6"
Wayne: 4"
Valley Forge: 4"
Media: 4.5
Cherry Hill: 3.8"

Philadelphia: 1.5 - 2.8" (it differed in various parts of the city)
Mt. Holly: 2.5"
TONIGHT: Clouds increase, but it stays dry. The nearest flurry or snow shower should stay up toward the Poconos. It's cold for evening plans with temperatures hovering just below the freezing mark. Winds are light, but winter gear is still advisable. The overnight low is 30 in Philadelphia and 25 in outlying suburbs.

SATURDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies, but it gets milder in the afternoon with our high zooming back up to about 50.

SUNDAY: Look for cloudy skies with some spotty, intermittent showers around. The high stops at 48.
MONDAY: Any morning clouds give way quickly to sunshine, but its very windy, chilly afternoon with wind gusts above 50 mph at times and a high of just 43. Look for wind chills in the 30s.

TUESDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): Look for partly sunny skies with a cool high of 46.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds in the morning give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A passing shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry. The high is 47.

THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a mix of rain and snow arriving later int eh day. The high is 40.

FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 42.

