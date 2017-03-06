AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Milder Today

TODAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. Winds are light. It's milder with a high of 52.TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy. A spotty shower is possible, especially in our northern suburbs. The low is not as cold: 42.TUESDAY: A spotty shower is possible early, especially in northern areas. After that, we see mostly cloudy skies with an even milder high of 63.WEDNESDAY: Any morning clouds are replaced by abundant sunshine. It will be breezy and still mild with another high of 63.THURSDAY: Most of the day looks mainly sunny. It will be breezy. The high is slightly cooler: 51. Clouds build into the region at night and some models suggest a chance of wet snow at night.FRIDAY: This looks like a cloudy, breezy day with a chance for some wet snow showers during the day. The high is 45.SATURDAY: Clouds are dominant. The high dips to 38. Some models suggest some possible snow during the day or at night. Daylight Saving Time Begins this weekend, so set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely. Again, some models are suggesting some rain or snow during the day. The high is 37.MONDAY: Sunshine likely returns. It's chilly with a high around 39.------