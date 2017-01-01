AccuWeather: Sunny And Mild

WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): We will wake up to bright sunshine! Mummers we'll enjoy perfect conditions to strut down broad as a weak area of high pressure temporarily slides through. Winds will be light and temps will rise to 50 degrees in the afternoon. Also perfect for the Eagles final game of the season.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Rain arrives by sunrise. Lows 28-35.

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and damp with periods of rain. We will need to watch early in the morning for a brief period of freezing rain north and west of I-95 between 6:00am and 9:00am. After that, those areas will experience plain old rain with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Periods of rain. Some of it will be heavy at times, especially early on. High 57.

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower is possible for some. Otherwise clouds will give way to some afternoon sun (limited). High 50.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and colder. High 36.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold. A few snow showers are possible or a period of light snow. High 34.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 35.

