AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy, Less Humid Today

TODAY: We have beautiful summer weather. Look for abundant sunshine, a warm breeze and dropping humidity. The high is 87.TONIGHT: Skies remain clear and humidity stays low. The overnight low is 62 in Philadelphia with many suburbs dipping into the 50s.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies are again in store with low humidity and another warm high of around 86.FRIDAY: Lets do it again! Look for sunshine, low humidity, and seasonable temperatures. The high in Philadelphia is 87.SATURDAY: More clouds move in with some sun breaking through. It may feel a bit more humid, but not too bad overall. The high drops off a few degrees to 81. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out later at night.SUNDAY: Depending on the timing of a low along the coast, we could see a mostly cloudy day with building humidity and some occasional showers and thunderstorms. If this system stays far enough off the coast, like some models are now hinting, it could be another nice, mainly dry day. Either way, we're looking at a high around 81.MONDAY: It's still warm and humid with an occasional shower and thunderstorm around. The high: 84.TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely. Another shower or thunderstorm is also possible. The high is 86.WEDNESDAY: The warmth and humidity hang on with partial sunshine. A thunderstorm is possible. The high is 86.-----