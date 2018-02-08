  • LIVE VIDEO Raw video from Eagles Parade and Celebration
WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny, Brisk and Cold For The Eagles Celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on February 8, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Any early cloud cover gives way to mostly sunny skies. It's windy and cold with a high of 34. Wind chills will make it feel like it's in the low to mid 20s. Bundle up for the Eagles Parade and Celebration!

TONIGHT: A few more clouds move in. We dip to 24 in Philadelphia with some outlying suburbs closer to 20.

FRIDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. A snow shower is possible in northern suburbs. The high climbs to 39.

SATURDAY: Early sunshine is possible, but overall, we expect mostly cloudy skies. Rain could start as soon as the mid afternoon. It gets steadier at night. The high is a mild: 51.

SUNDAY: This looks like a cloudy and dreary day with periods of rain, some of which could be of the soaking variety. The high hits 52.

MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's a little cooler, with a high of 47.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and a slightly cooler high of 45.

WEDNESDAY: We see lots of clouds with some rain possible for Valentines Day. The high jumps to 50.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. Rain is possible at times. The high is 46.
---------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
Drivers face icy roads in Lehigh Valley
NJ state offices on 2 hour delayed opening
Tsunami warning alert meant as test goes out in error
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE NOW: Action News coverage of Eagles Parade
LIVE from the Eagles Float in the Championship Parade
LIVE: Raw video from Eagles Parade and Celebration
VIDEO: Chopper 6 over Parkway ahead of Eagles parade
VIDEO: Commissioner Ross speaks on Eagles Parade safety
Parking information, street closures for Eagles Super Bowl parade
FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony
Eagles fans take over Broad & Wolf
Show More
PHOTOS: Action News Team at Super Bowl Parade
Schools, attractions, other closures for Super Bowl parade
Free ice cream, beer for Eagles fans at parade
VIDEO: Thousands flock on Parkway hours before parade
Early birds arrive at Eagles Championship Parade
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Commissioner Ross speaks on Eagles Parade safety
Eagles fans take over Broad & Wolf
Early birds arrive at Eagles Championship Parade
Action News Update
More Video