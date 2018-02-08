AccuWeather: Sunny, Brisk and Cold For The Eagles Celebration

TODAY: Any early cloud cover gives way to mostly sunny skies. It's windy and cold with a high of 34. Wind chills will make it feel like it's in the low to mid 20s. Bundle up for the Eagles Parade and Celebration!TONIGHT: A few more clouds move in. We dip to 24 in Philadelphia with some outlying suburbs closer to 20.FRIDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. A snow shower is possible in northern suburbs. The high climbs to 39.SATURDAY: Early sunshine is possible, but overall, we expect mostly cloudy skies. Rain could start as soon as the mid afternoon. It gets steadier at night. The high is a mild: 51.SUNDAY: This looks like a cloudy and dreary day with periods of rain, some of which could be of the soaking variety. The high hits 52.MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. It's a little cooler, with a high of 47.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and a slightly cooler high of 45.WEDNESDAY: We see lots of clouds with some rain possible for Valentines Day. The high jumps to 50.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. Rain is possible at times. The high is 46.---------