AccuWeather: Turning up the temps

TONIGHT: High pressure moves overhead and shuts off the winds. With clear skies, the "heat" from the daytime will quickly radiate up into the atmosphere allowing low temps to drop into the mid teens in outlying suburbs and the lower 20s here in Center City.FRIDAY: With high pressure anchored just off the Mid Atlantic tomorrow we'll see more sunshine. Even with a southerly wind temps will only reach the low to mid 40s thanks to a low level inversion, which is a road block so to speak in the atmosphere to prevent temps from warming too quickly.SATURDAY: Strong southwest winds in the lower levels of the atmosphere will allow for the transport of very mild air up the eastern seaboard. With a mix of clouds and sun temperatures will top off in the upper 50s. Wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph.SUNDAY: A cold front moves in on Sunday giving us rain starting before dawn and lasting into the early afternoon. In general we are expecting a quarter inch across the region. Not a lot of rain, but enough to make for a damp and dreary day. High temps near 54.MONDAY: We expect partly sunny skies. It will be breezy and cooler with the chance of a quick rain or snow shower, especially at night. The high drops to 46.TUESDAY: Looks like a wave of energy will roll across the area and supply us with some snow. It will be cold with a high of 34. Doesn't look like a large storm, but enough to create a mess for mainly the morning hours.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a high around 35.THURSDAY: It's milder again with a blend of sun and clouds and a high of 52.---------