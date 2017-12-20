AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Official Start to Winter

Lots of clouds to start the day thanks to the rain storm sliding across the southeastern U.S. Those clouds plus colder air moving in kept temps pretty steady through the day in the mid 40s, not far from normal. Sunshine has been returning from west to east and skies will clear for a much colder night than the last few.TONIGHT: Clearing skies and seasonably cool. The low drops to 29 in Philadelphia, 24 in the cooler suburbs.THURSDAY (WINTER SOLSTICE): High pressure slides across New England tomorrow giving us a sunny, but cool day. A few high clouds may mix in late in the day, but overall its a very bright day. Highs around 42. Winter officially arrives at 11:28 a.m..FRIDAY: A warm front begins to push northward and we will see lots of clouds ahead of it. Temps will rise into the upper 40s to near 50 in the afternoon. We may have some fog to deal with as we get into the evening/night as the warm front lifts through.SATURDAY: As we get into the holiday weekend, and leading up to Christmas, we have a battle zone setting up in the eastern U.S. Bitter cold arctic air will drain down through the Plains and Great Lakes with a frontal boundary setting up near us. Waves of low pressure are likely to ride along this boundary giving us an active pattern. The first wave looks to ride well to our west on Saturday giving us a mild high of 59 and periods of rain, probably around 1/2".SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): That boundary looks to sink southeastward now, allowing cooler air to drain in. Morning sunshine gives way to clouds and the high drops to 47.MONDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Late Sunday night into early Monday, another wave of low pressure will ride along a nearby frontal boundary. The consensus right now is to favor the track of that wave very close to the coast. That means mainly a rain event with potentially a few flakes mixing in on the back end Christmas morning. Sunshine would return Christmas afternoon and winds would turn blustery as colder air feeds in behind that system. A high of 40 in the morning will give way to falling temps in the afternoon. As far as percentages on what could happen with that coastal low here is what we are currently thinking: 10% nothing happens---goes out to sea;10% its far enough east that we see all snow; 40% its all rain; 40% its mainly rain with a few festive flakes at end. We'll keep you posted as we get closer. By the afternoon, sunshine is back. If you're heading to the Eagles games at the Linc, bundle up! Temperatures will drop into upper 20s with wind chills in the teens.TUESDAY: Arctic air rushes into the region. We'll wake up to temps in the 20s and low 30s. We'll have partly sunny skies with a high of 31. Temps will drop to the teens in the overnight hours.WEDNESDAY: It's sunny, but bitter cold. The high drops to 29.____________________________