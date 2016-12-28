AccuWeather: Sunny, Cooler Today

TODAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with light to moderate winds and a cool high of 43.TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Rain is likely before dawn. Some light snow in northwest suburbs like the Lehigh Valley will get a coating to an inch of snow before a change to rain.THURSDAY: Rain begins early and tapers off during the afternoon. In northwest suburbs like the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and northern Bucks and Montgomery counties, we'll see a coating to 1" of snow before a change to rain. Some roads could be slushy and slippery early. In the Poconos, 1-3" of snow is likely. The afternoon remains mainly cloudy. The high is 45.FRIDAY: It turns blustery and cooler with limited sunshine. A brief snow shower, snow squall or flurry is possible. Our high is 40.SATURDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): We'll see early sunshine giving way to late clouds as you ring in the new year. It stays chilly. The high is 41. A brief rain or snow shower is possible at night.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's mostly cloudy, but a bit milder with a high around 48.MONDAY: We maintain mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain likely through the day. The high is 47.TUESDAY: Some additional rain is possible. It's cloudy and windy, otherwise, with a high climbing to 53.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and another mild high for January: 50.-----