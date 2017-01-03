WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny, Mild and Windy Wednesday. Cold Changes to Follow

Meteorologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Today was our second soggy day, with periods of rain, breezy conditions and a relatively mild high of 48. We'll be warmer tomorrow before temperatures crash.

TONIGHT: Rain tapers off, but it stays largely cloudy with fog and periods of drizzle. The low dips to 43 early in the overnight hours with temperatures potentially rising toward dawn.

WEDNESDAY: We'll finally see the return of some sunshine and it will also be milder, but a blustery breeze will be part of the weather package. Look for a high of 55. Winds could gust to 35 mph later in the day or at night, helping to draw colder air into the region.

THURSDAY: By Thursday morning, temperatures will be down in the 20's and as a reinforcing arctic front approaches we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a high of only 36. Late Thursday night we'll begin to see some light snow break out as a wave develops along the frontal boundary.

FRIDAY: A period of light snow will last into Friday mid morning and leave a coating to 1" across many areas, perhaps a bit more along the coast. This will likely cause delays for the Friday morning commute. The areas most likely to see the 1" or just a touch above would be southeast of I-95 where you are closer to the developing low. We may see a few breaks of sun late Friday as that pulls away, but the high is stuck at 35.

SATURDAY: We continue to watch another area of low pressure ejecting from the Southeastern U.S. The question still remains how close to the coast does it track. It still likes like much of our area remains unscathed, but there could be a brush of snow along the coast. Still deserves watching and fine tuning. Saturday's high only hits 32.

SUNDAY: The weekend wraps up with another partly sunny, but cold day. In fact, most neighborhoods probably won't reach the freezing mark. We're going for a high of 30 in Philadelphia.

MONDAY: We're looking at a good deal of sunshine, but no relief from the cold with morning temperatures in the teens and a high of just 29.

TUESDAY: It's another mostly sunny day, but with moderating afternoon temperatures. Expect a high of 40.

