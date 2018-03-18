WEATHER

AccuWeather: Sunny Skies, Milder

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 52.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-32.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with rain and snow at times. There is still some uncertainty with this storm, but as of now Accuweather is leaning towards this being just a brush. Minor accumulations are possible on grass. High 39.

WEDNESDAY: Some lingering rain and snow is possible during the morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and a chilly breeze. High 40.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, chilly. High 45.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 48.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. A rain or snow shower is possible late in the day. High 46.
