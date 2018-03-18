AccuWeather: Sunny Skies

WEATHER

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 17, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 52.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-32.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with rain and snow at times. Slushy accumulations are possible, mainly west of the city. High 41.

WEDNESDAY: Some lingering rain and snow is possible during the morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and a chilly breeze. High 40.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, chilly. High 45.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 48.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. A rain or snow shower is possible late in the day. High 46.
