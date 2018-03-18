AccuWeather: Sunny Skies

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 52.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-32.MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High 49.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with rain and snow at times. Slushy accumulations are possible, mainly west of the city. High 41.WEDNESDAY: Some lingering rain and snow is possible during the morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and a chilly breeze. High 40.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, chilly. High 45.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 48.SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. A rain or snow shower is possible late in the day. High 46.-----