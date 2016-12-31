AccuWeather: Sunny start to New Year

TONIGHT: Clouds dominate with a couple of sprinkles near the Lehigh Valley. Most areas will stay dry through midnight to ring in the new year. Temps will stay near 40 till midnight, then drop in the 30s by dawn.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): We will wake up to bright sunshine! Mummers we'll enjoy perfect conditions to strut down broad as a weak area of high pressure temporarily slides through. Winds will be light and temps will rise to 50 degrees in the afternoon. Also perfect for the Eagles final game of the season.MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and damp with periods drizzle. We will need to watch early in the morning for cold enough air trapped at the surface for freezing drizzle areas north and west of I-95 between midnight and 9am Monday. After that, those areas will experience plain old rain with highs heading to 46.TUESDAY: Rain will intensify during the late morning and through the afternoon as another area of low pressure rides through. We will pick up between 1/4"-1/2" rain in the afternoon. High 58.WEDNESDAY: Clouds will linger through much of the day, but by the afternoon some breaks of sun will develop as northwest winds head in. High 52.THURSDAY: Turning windy and colder with lots of clouds. There could be a snow shower late in the evening. High 36.FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold. High 34.-----