AccuWeather: Sunny Start To Spring

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Sunshine mixes with a few occasional clouds, as spring officially arrives (6:29 a.m.). Winds are light. The high is 51.

TONIGHT: Clouds grow thicker overnight with a few spotty showers around. The low is not as cool: 40.

TUESDAY: Clouds and spotty showers are possible during the morning. Later in the day, some sun returns. It's even milder with a high around 59.

WEDNESDAY: Look for the return of mostly sunny skies, but it will be breezy and cooler with a high falling back to 43.

THURSDAY: We have another mainly sunny, chilly day with a high of 45.

FRIDAY: More clouds build back into the region. It's breezy and milder with a shower possible, especially in our northwest suburbs. The high: 55.

SATURDAY: It's a breezy and milder start to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 67.

SUNDAY: Another system arrives, bringing clouds and the possibility of some rain. The high falls back to 55.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a slightly cooler high around 50.
