AccuWeather: Sunny, Still Chilly Today

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on March 26, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: We have plenty of sunshine in play with relatively light winds, but it's still chilly for late March with a high of just 47.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly clear skies, light winds and a chilly overnight low of 30 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs dipped into the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with a few occasional clouds. The high is a slightly milder 49.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds roll into the region with some showers possible at times. The high is 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist and more showers are likely, especially in the afternoon. The high is even milder, bouncing all the way up to 63.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): Some additional morning rain is possible with drying likely during the afternoon. We may see the return of some sun. The high is 62.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. It's breezy and chilly again with a high around 52. One model has an area of low pressure bringing us rain, so we'll have to keep an eye on that, but for now, most models have us dry.

SUNDAY (EASTER): All but one long-range model keeps us dry. Assuming these majority solutions are right, we'll see sun mixing with a few clouds and a high around 52.

MONDAY: It's rather cloudy with a shower possible. The high is 54.

