AccuWeather: Sunny Streak

It was a sunny, dry start to June with a high soaring to a comfortably warm 82, that's three degrees above today's average high.TONIGHT: Nothing more than a few clouds overnight, with a seasonable low of 59. The cooler suburbs drop into the upper 40's.FRIDAY: Another cold front approaches late in the day, but ahead of it we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temps again hitting 80. An isolated late-day thunderstorm is possible, but most areas will stay dry. It should be great weather for the Phillies game.SATURDAY: We start the day with a few clouds and the chance of a shower south of Philadelphia as a weak disturbance slides through. The rest of the day looks good, with partly sunny skies. Our High: 77.SUNDAY: Our weather start heading downhill as a slow moving upper level low rotates from the northern Great Lakes into the Mid Atlantic by early next week. Sunday may start with a few breaks of sun, but turns cloudy fairly quickly with showers developing in the afternoon into the evening from north to south. It will be warm ahead of the showers, with a high of 81. The Dover races over the next few days should not have any major problems.MONDAY: Low pressure stalls nearby and still gives us the chance for lots of clouds and on-and-off showers. The high is 82.TUESDAY: It stays cool for June, with mostly cloudy skies and more showers. The high tries to hit 71.WEDNESDAY: The drifting upper level low brings us more cool weather with the chance of more showers. The high sits at 71.THURSDAY: We finally see improvement, as the low pressure lifts out, bringing us partly sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures. The high climbs to 77.----------