AccuWeather: Sunny Sunday, wintry mix for Tuesday

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 52.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-32.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with rain and snow at times. Our coastal storm has shifted south. There is still some uncertainty, however, Accuweather is now leaning towards this being just a brush. The latest data shows snow falling in parts of the area Tuesday with only minor slushy accumulations expected on grass, west of the city. High 41.

WEDNESDAY: Some lingering rain and snow is possible during the morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and a chilly breeze. High 40.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, chilly. High 45.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 48.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. A rain or snow shower is possible late in the day. High 46.
-----
