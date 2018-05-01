AccuWeather: Sunny, Very Warm Today

TODAY: The warm up is on! Look for lots of sun, a bit of a breeze at times and a nice high of 79. Humidity is low, so it's pretty comfortable.There is no RED FLAG WARNING today, but officials in South Jersey are still concerned about an enhanced chance of brush fires the rest of this week and into the weekend. Open flames are not a good idea.TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds ease a bit and it's not as chilly as recent nights with an overnight low of just 59.WEDNESDAY: A westerly flow continues and we continue to bust into summer-like afternoon highs. Look for mostly sunny skies and a very warm high around 86 (just 3 degrees shy of the record).THURSDAY: We see partly sunny skies, but with more of a southerly component to our wind, it will turn hot and a bit humid for the first time this season. The high is 90 (if we hit it, we'll tie the record from 2001).FRIDAY: Sun will mix with more clouds, but it's still very warm ahead of an approaching cold front. It's also somewhat humid. A shower or even an isolated thunderstorm is possible in some areas during the late afternoon and evening. The high hits 88.SATURDAY: Behind our departing front, the usual shot of somewhat cooler air arrives, but it's still unseasonably warm and pleasant with lower humidity. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 79.SUNDAY: Sunshine mixes with patchy clouds. The high is a pleasant 73.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A spotty shower is possible. Our high hits 71, still pleasant and very close to average for early May.TUESDAY: This looks like another winner with partly sunny skies and a seasonable high around 73.---