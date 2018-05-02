AccuWeather: Sunshine, Very Warm Today

TODAY: Look for another day of bright sunshine with a warm breeze and a near-record high of 88.An OZONE ACTION DAY is in effect today. It's a Code Orange Alert, meaning that young children, seniors and anyone suffering from heart and lung disorders should avoid outdoor exposure and exertion, especially during the afternoon when the ground level pollutants will be at their worst.A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect today in South Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania until 9 p.m.. This means there's an enhanced chance of brush fires today. Fire pits should be either avoided or carefully tended. Cigarettes should be discarded with care. Do not park vehicles over tall grass.TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds ease a bit and we see a mild overnight low of 66.THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, but with more of a southerly component to our wind, it will turn hot and a bit humid for the first time this season. The high is 90 (if we hit that number, we'll tie the record from 2001).FRIDAY: Sun will mix with more clouds. It's still a bit humid. We are ahead of a cold front, meaning we will squeeze every degree out of the air mass before that front passes. Our forecast high is 89, but another 90 is not out of the question. Friday's record high is 91 from 2001. There does not look to be a lot of energy with this front, but some scattered showers and t'storms are likely Friday evening and possibly later at night, depending on the timing of the front.SATURDAY: Behind our departing front, the usual shot of somewhat cooler air arrives, but it's still unseasonably warm and pleasant with lower humidity. There's a slight chance of a spotty shower south and east of Philadelphia in South Jersey, but even there, it's a mainly dry day.Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 77.SUNDAY: Sunshine mixes with patchy clouds. The high is a pleasant 75.MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A spotty shower is possible. Our high hits 73, which is not only still pleasant, but very close to average for early May.TUESDAY: This looks like another winner with partly sunny skies and a seasonable high around 73.WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a delightful high around 76.---