AccuWeather: Surge of spring warmth for a day

TONIGHT: A stream of shower activity is lined up to our west and will pass through overnight. Once again, not a lot of rainfall, but enough to make for wet roads. Lows overnight in the 40s, so much milder than recent nights. With dewpoints rising to meet the temperatures, we will be on the lookout for areas of fog.THURSDAY: As we go through tomorrow, the warm front will slowly lift northwards, but it will only make it so far during the day. Temps to the south will reach near 70 in Dover. Here in Philadelphia the mid 60s, but in the Lehigh Valley it likely doesn't get out of the mid 50s. In areas that break into the warm sector, clouds will likely break for some peeks of sunshine. This will more than likely happen in the late afternoon and early evening.FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY, START OF PASSOVER): We'll see a round of rain, possibly with some embedded t'storms to start off the day. Then the cold front will push through in the early afternoon. Temps should reach into the lower 60s before starting to fall behind the front.SATURDAY: Looks like a real nice day with temps near seasonable levels at 59 and lots of sunshine.SUNDAY (EASTER): A cold front will be moving in and will provide clouds with a spotty shower for sunrise services. Clouds will then break behind the front for some sunshine in the midday/afternoon hours, but it will turn breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.MONDAY: A cold front moves through and brings the chance for some early morning rain in southern areas. It stays rather cloudy. The high is only 49 for the first day of April.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 53.