AccuWeather: Tale of Two Seasons This Weekend

We hit a high of 84 Philadelphia, making this the warmest day in six months and 21 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, along the shore it was cold and breezy with temps only in the upper 50s this afternoon.TONIGHT: If you are heading out tonight for dinner al fresco or a walk down main street, you are in luck. Temps remain in the 70s through mid evening and nighttime lows only drop to 57 in the suburbs to 62 in Center CitySATURDAY: This is a true summer weekend preview. We have mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 84 (well off the record of 91, but still unseasonably warm.) Make some outdoor plans and plan on using that sunscreen while you're at it!SUNDAY: Overnight Saturday into Sunday, we are in for an unbelievable transition as a backdoor cold front slips through and low level cold air bleeds in. The front likely passes between 8pm and midnight with temps on Saturday evening near 80 falling to the 40s by sunrise on Sunday. Along with those cold temps will come a layer of low clouds and drizzle making for a real nasty day to finish the weekend. Daytime high hits 49 and could easily go from upper 40s in the morning to lower 40s by afternoon. It'll feel like winter, with wind chills in the upper 30s!MONDAY: A low pressure center moving in from the west brings us a soaking rain during the morning and perhaps a thunderstorm. Some drying later in the afternoon is likely. We reach an early high of 64 before temperatures drop in the afternoon.TUESDAY: Chilly air rushes into the region behind our departing cold front. We're dry with partly sunny skies, but it's windy and cooler with a high of only 51.WEDNESDAY: A westerly turn in the wind ushers milder air into our neighborhoods again. Look for another partly sunny afternoon, but this time, our high improves to 66.THURSDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of a few showers. The high is a pleasant 65.FRIDAY: We have partly sunny skies with a high around 59.-----