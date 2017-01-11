AccuWeather: Taste of Spring Thursday

Breezy but way milder this morning. 51 later, sun & clouds. Rain tonight. Even milder Thu. Update on @6abc. pic.twitter.com/QsU4sVY2Rx — davidmurphy6abc (@davidmurphy6abc) January 11, 2017

We're taking a walk of the mild side! The high in Philadelphia climbed to 54 degrees, that's fourteen degrees above normal. It gets even warmer Thursday.TONIGHT: A round of rain will move through later this evening and overnight giving us around 1/4" of precipitation. Temperatures will be very mild for January, only dropping to the mid 30's in the outlying suburbs to 43 here in Center City. No freezing concerns overnight.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A continued southerly flow ahead of our next cold front shoots even milder air into the region. Look for a breezy, unseasonably warm day with a high of 64.FRIDAY: A cold front moves through in the wee hours of Friday morning and we see temperatures tumble behind it. Look for plenty of clouds, a brisk breeze and an early day high of 48. We'll be down to the upper 30's by the evening rush hour.SATURDAY: Cold air remains for the first half of the weekend with lots of clouds and a high of just 33. We could see some light snow as a weak wave of energy pushes in and an arctic high sits to our north, providing plenty of cold air. Some light snow likely breaks out in the afternoon and lasts into the evening. Overall, this is a light event with limited moisture. The early call is for a coating to 2" across the heart of the area.SUNDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable, with a high around 40.MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The high hits 43.TUESDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, milder day with a bit of rain or drizzle and a high of 50.WEDNESDAY: More clouds move in with additional drizzle possible. The high is climbs to 55.