WEATHER

AccuWeather: Taste of Spring Thursday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Adam Joseph with the latest forecast from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We're taking a walk of the mild side! The high in Philadelphia climbed to 54 degrees, that's fourteen degrees above normal. It gets even warmer Thursday.

TONIGHT: A round of rain will move through later this evening and overnight giving us around 1/4" of precipitation. Temperatures will be very mild for January, only dropping to the mid 30's in the outlying suburbs to 43 here in Center City. No freezing concerns overnight.


THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A continued southerly flow ahead of our next cold front shoots even milder air into the region. Look for a breezy, unseasonably warm day with a high of 64.

FRIDAY: A cold front moves through in the wee hours of Friday morning and we see temperatures tumble behind it. Look for plenty of clouds, a brisk breeze and an early day high of 48. We'll be down to the upper 30's by the evening rush hour.

SATURDAY: Cold air remains for the first half of the weekend with lots of clouds and a high of just 33. We could see some light snow as a weak wave of energy pushes in and an arctic high sits to our north, providing plenty of cold air. Some light snow likely breaks out in the afternoon and lasts into the evening. Overall, this is a light event with limited moisture. The early call is for a coating to 2" across the heart of the area.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable, with a high around 40.

MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The high hits 43.

TUESDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, milder day with a bit of rain or drizzle and a high of 50.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds move in with additional drizzle possible. The high is climbs to 55.

-----Download the 6abc app for the latest updates from Action News and AccuWeather
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Animals at the Oregon Zoo enjoy a snow day
Winter warm-up a boost for local businesses
Throwing snowballs in this Utah city is illegal
This Day In History: The Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
More Weather
Top Stories
Man shot by police during domestic violence incident
Gun owner shoots man who carjacked, crashed SEPTA vehicle
Emergency crews respond to fuel spill in Delaware River
Robbery victim dies of heart attack, suspect on trial for murder
SW Philly deli worker beaten over price of sandwich
Safety concerns after series of school fights in Bristol Twp.
Black lawmakers say Sessions unfit to be attorney general
Show More
Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Covered bridge damaged by snow plow in Hockessin
Cop gets surgeon, liver to emergency transplant after crash
Autopsy: New Mexico girl was strangled, raped on 10th birthday
More News
Top Video
Robbery victim dies of heart attack, suspect on trial for murder
Kenney launches task force to fight opioid crisis
Gun owner shoots man who carjacked, crashed SEPTA vehicle
Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
More Video