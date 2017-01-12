AccuWeather: Taste of Spring Today, Winds of Change Friday

Breezy but way milder this morning. 51 later, sun & clouds. Rain tonight. Even milder Thu. Update on @6abc. pic.twitter.com/QsU4sVY2Rx — davidmurphy6abc (@davidmurphy6abc) January 11, 2017

We experienced a classic January blow torch, with an area of low pressure passing well to our northwest and a southwesterly wind out ahead of it pulling all kinds of warmth from the Gulf States into our area. In Philadelphia, we hit 67, five degrees shy of our record high of 72 from 1890. However, some locations tied or broke record highs for today. Those include: Wilmington at 68; Atlantic City at 67; Dover at 68.TONIGHT: A cold front moves through after midnight, bringing clouds and a few isolated showers. It is still mild, with an overnight low of 46.FRIDAY: Behind the cold front, temperatures will move very little from a morning low of 46 to an early afternoon high of 48. Temps will then slowly fall as we head into the evening, reaching the low 40's by the drive home. Winds will be brisk out of the northwest at 10-20MPH with some gusts to 30MPH. This will make it feel more like the upper 30's for much of the day.SATURDAY: A strong area of arctic high pressure will be centered in northern New York State, funneling low level cold air down the eastern seaboard. What this means for us is temperatures barely getting above freezing. Add in a weak wave of low pressure passing just to our south and you have the ingredients for a light snow/sleet event. This looks to begin in the late morning hours and last through the daylight hours. In general, this will be light with the core of our area seeing a coating to 1". Just enough to cause some slick spots on untreated surfaces. Main roads should be fine for travel. The high: 34.SUNDAY: This will be a partly sunny and seasonable end to the weekend with an improved high of 44.MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY): Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. It looks like a seasonably cool but dry day for volunteer activities with a high around 41.TUESDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy, milder day with a bit of rain or drizzle and a high of 50.WEDNESDAY: Clouds remain fixed in place. More rain is possible at times. The high is climbs to 57.THURSDAY: It's still cloudy with a bit of rain and drizzle at times. The high is 54.-----