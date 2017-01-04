AccuWeather: Temperatures Crash, Friday Morning Snow

Hope you were able to get out and enjoy temperatures in the mid-50/s today, because we'll do no better than the 30's and 20's over the next six days!TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear, but it's brisk and cold overnight with a low dipping down to 28.THURSDAY: Temperatures at dawn will be in the 20's, with wind chills in the teens. We see plenty of clouds, overall, and a high of only 35. Snow showers move in late at night.FRIDAY: A period of light snow will last into the morning. Perfect timing to make for a slow and slick commute even though accumulations will be light. In general, we expect to see a coating to 2" across the entire area. Best bet of 2" will be across some of the higher elevations in the northwest suburbs and along eastern NJ where you will be closer to the developing low. We may see a few breaks of sun late Friday as the storm pulls away, but it remains cold with a high around 34.SATURDAY: We continue to watch an area of low pressure coming across the Gulf Coast and then emerging off the Southeastern U.S. All indications are that this stays just offshore of the Mid Atlantic and Northeast, partly because Friday's storm will help push the storm track a touch farther east. The coast could still get brushed with some snow showers or light snow, but at this point the bigger issue over the weekend looks to be the cold with highs on Saturday near 30SUNDAY: The weekend wraps up with another partly sunny, but cold day. In fact, most neighborhoods probably won't reach the freezing mark. We're going for a high of 28 in Philadelphia.MONDAY: It's more of the same: partly sunny skies and another high around 28.TUESDAY: More sunshine is expected. Afternoon temperatures improve a bit with a high of 38.WEDNESDAY: More clouds roll in with rain possible. The high climbs to 50.-----