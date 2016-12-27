AccuWeather: Temps Soar Today

TUESDAY: A cold front moves through the area and brings some showers, or a period of rain during your morning commute. Ahead of this front we have a warm southwesterly flow that will allow temperatures late this morning to soar twenty degrees above average. Clouds will break in the afternoon for some sun and it's breezy and mild, even as temperatures slowly drop through the afternoon. High 62.WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny and much cooler. High 43.THURSDAY: Another storm system approaches and brings rain for most of the area, but it looks cold enough to cause a wintry mix in the Lehigh Valley and some snow in the Poconos. High 45.FRIDAY: It turns blustery and cooler with limited sunshine. A brief snow shower or flurry is possible. High 40.SATURDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): We'll see early sunshine give to late clouds as you ring in the new year. It stays chilly. High 38.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower early in the day. High 48.MONDAY: It stays mostly cloudy with the chance for some rain. High 47.-----