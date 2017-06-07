AccuWeather: The sun will come out tomorrow

TONIGHT: The stubborn clouds will break apart under an almost full moon. The low is a chilly 54 in Philadelphia and about 49 in some suburbs.THURSDAY: The sky will be much brighter with a blend of sun and clouds. The closer you are to the shore, the more clouds you will see due to a storm far off the coast. The high improves to 74 with low humidity.FRIDAY: A spotty shower can't be ruled out early as the upper level low that brought all the gloom early in the week pulls away from us, but overall, it's a nice, partly sunny day with an afternoon high around 80.SATURDAY: A perfect start to the weekend with lots of sunshine and still low humidity. The high is 84.SUNDAY: It is sunny, breezy, but hotter and a tad more humid. We have a shot at 90.MONDAY: Look for an even hotter and more humid day with lots of sun and a sweaty high of 92.TUESDAY: The heat peaks with a blistering high of 94, but feeling like the upper 90s with the higher humidity. Assuming we get that 90 on Sunday, Tuesday will mark another heat wave for our region, our second of the year.WEDNESDAY: With a front nearby, we anticipate a drop off in temperatures. However, it may still be a bit sticky. Look for clouds mixing with sun. Another afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high is still 90.----------