AccuWeather: Thursday's Milder!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A spotty shower is possible after midnight. Lows 37-44.

THURSDAY: A morning shower is possible. Otherwise, we see clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Winds pick up again with gusts in the 20-30 mph range. High 56.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. It turns brisk and colder during the day with a sprinkle or flurry in the Lehigh Valley. High 45.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun, blustery and colder. High 39.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, seasonably cold. High 40.

MONDAY: A few flurries are possible during the morning. Otherwise expect a combination of sun and clouds. High 36.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High 39.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. A few flurries are possible. High 42.

