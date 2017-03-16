AccuWeather: Tracking an Unsettled Weekend

TONIGHT: It will be mostly clear and cold again with outlying suburbs dropping into the upper teens and low 20s for here in Philadelphia. Thankfully winds will be on the lighter side---just 8-16mph from the west.FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): High pressure starts the day with sunshine before a few clouds move in toward sunset ahead of an approaching system from the Great Lakes. Temps will rise to 42 degrees, 11 degrees below average. Late at night (11pm or midnight), a round of warm advection precipitation will break out across the northern half of the area. This may be in the form of a mix or light snow with areas northwest of the city seeing the potential for a coating to an inch.SATURDAY: That area of low pressure in the Great Lakes dives toward northwest Pa. and then transfers its energy to a coastal low off the Virginia coast. This will continue to give us some rain and snow showers across the area with anything in the form of snow showers confined well north to areas like the Lehigh Valley. Here in Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs, the boundary layer temps will be too warm and any showers will be in the form of rain. Saturday's high reaches 45.SUNDAY: Overnight Saturday, as that coastal low takes over and begins to strengthen, we will see any precipitation change over to snow as colder air works in from the north. What this means is a period of light snow is likely late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The most likely areas to see some of this are from Philadelphia on Southeast as you get closer to the storm. It's not out of the question that some places could pick up a coating to 2" with this. However, if this sets up a little farther east we may not have much to deal with. This is something we need to watch closely into tomorrow and fine tune. By Sunday afternoon skies turn partly sunny and brisk. High hits 44.MONDAY: Spring arrives with mostly sunny skies and a more seasonable high of 52.TUESDAY: The first full day of spring will start with some spotty morning rain. Then we'll see more clouds than sunshine, with a high of 52.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 43.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a cool high of 43 again.------