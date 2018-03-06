AccuWeather: Tracking Heavy Snow

WEATHER

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
AccuWeather is tracking a nor'easter for Wednesday that could bring some major snowfall to the Philadelphia area.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for a portion of the area, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday. In Pennsylvania: Berks; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Northampton; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery. Watches remain in effects for other parts.

Much of the area will see 6-12" of heavy, wet snow. There will be a band of up to 16" of snow in part of the area. The exact amount depends on how close the low-pressure system tracks to the coast.


Winds will be another factor in this storm, though they won't be as severe as what we saw with Friday's storm. We're looking at 40-45 mph winds rather than 60-65 mph winds last week.

Interior southern New Jersey away from the metro area counties could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, with 1 to 3 inches of snow from Atlantic City to Millville over to Dover on to the south. These southern areas likely deal with some rain or sleet mixing in during the day on Wednesday.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to happen between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

ALERTS: See the latest winter weather alerts for our area here

TUESDAY: Expect increasing clouds as we track the arrival of our next nor'easter. Our high will be 47 and wind chill will not be as much of a factor. Light precipitation will arrive late this evening from 7-10pm. It will be snow in the Lehigh Valley and light rain/mix elsewhere. The overnight low is 34.
WEDNESDAY: The Nor'easter churns up the coastline producing wind, snow and rain. The time of the greatest impact would be late Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening, meaning the evening commute could be difficult. High 37. The precipitation ends Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: Some sun returns. High 42.

FRIDAY: It's still breezy with partly sunny skies. High 43.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds mix and we stay below average. High 46.

SUNDAY: We're watching the coast for the potential for another nor'easter that could bring rain changing to snow at night. High 46.
MONDAY: Snow or a mix of snow and rain is likely, mainly in the morning. High 44.

