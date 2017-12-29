AccuWeather: Tracking Light Snow Tomorrow

TODAY: Friday starts off cloudy as an upper level disturbance rolls through. By afternoon those clouds will be breaking for some sunshine. Highs will reach 27. The winds relax so wind chills will be a bit better than yesterday with it feeling like it's in the teens this afternoon.SATURDAY: Another upper level disturbance rotates through on its way to energizing a coastal low well offshore. This means we'll see a period of light snow during the daytime hours, but only expecting a coating to potentially 2", on the higher terrain. This will cause driving/walking issues on any untreated surfaces. Highs around 28.SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Gusty winds behind this storm will reach 30-35mph for both Sunday and Monday and the core of the cold moves overhead. Temps Sunday only reach the low 20s with Monday staying in the upper teens. Wind chills both days in the single digits to near 0. Very rough conditions for anyone out on the Mummers Parade route if they do go ahead with the parade. Also, very cold for the Eagles game on Sunday afternoon. Lots of layers and covering all exposed skin will be the way to go.MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): As mentioned, the temperature at dawn will be 9 in Philadelphia, bitterly cold for Mummers and their fans gathering for the parade. Wind chills will be below zero! The afternoon high is only 19. This could be the coldest Mummer's Parade in decades.TUESDAY: It's still brisk and cold with plenty of sun, but no relief! The high improves, but only to about 25.WEDNESDAY: Finally, we begin to pull out of the heart of this cold snap. Sunrise temperatures will still be raw (about 12 in Philadelphia), but the afternoon will be less harsh with a high of 30.THURSDAY: Clouds increase and snow is possible, assuming a coastal storm forms and deepens off our shoreline. The latest model runs suggest the storm stays off shore, but we will watch it closely. The high around 29.____________________________