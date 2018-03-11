AccuWeather: Tracking potential snow tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly sunny, less wind. High 45.MONDAY: The latest model runs show the possible nor'easter shifting westward, with the system arriving a little later than earlier forecasts suggested. That means while the center of the storm looks to stay offshore, rain and snow could still impact our area. As a result, a brush of snow/rain is likely Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The greatest impacts look to be in areas north, south and east of Philadelphia, with lighter accumulations west of the city. We could see 1-3 inches of snow in Philadelphia and areas south, north and east of the city. Areas to the west could see a coating to an inch. If, however, the storm changes in either strength or intensity, those numbers will change right along with it. We continue to monitor the situation closely. High 42.TUESDAY: Windy, brisk and chilly as the system moves through. A few lingering snow showers are possible during the day. High 42.WEDNESDAY: Breezy and cold with a combination of sun and clouds. High 40.THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. Not as cold. High 44.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 50.SATURDAY: Big Warmup. High 57.-----