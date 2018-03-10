WEATHER

AccuWeather: Tracking potential snowfall Monday

Melissa Magee has the latest from AccuWeather. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 23-28.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less wind. High 45.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. We're watching a developing nor'easter as it pushes off the coast of North Carolina. The question at this time is, will the storm move up the coast and bring us another round of heavy snow? Or, will it track farther out to sea, sparing us from another major snowstorm. The latest trend is to bring the storm a little closer to the coast. This would mean a brush of snow for Philadelphia with the greatest impacts south and east of the city. High 42.

TUESDAY: Windy, brisk and chilly. A few snow showers are possible during the day. High 42.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and cold with a combination of sun and clouds. High 40.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. Not as cold. High 44.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 50.

SATURDAY: Big Warmup. High 57.

