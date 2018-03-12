  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WEATHER

AccuWeather: Tracking rain and snow tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist David Murphy and AccuWeather on Action News Mornings, March 12, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Sun fades behind increasing clouds. Rain arrives during the late afternoon and early evening. The high is 42.

TONIGHT: Rain changes to spotty, light wet snow during the evening hours and gets slightly steadier overnight. A slushy accumulation of a coating to 2" is likely in some areas by morning, mainly to the north and east of Philadelphia. It's also windy with gusts of 20 to 30 mph across interior areas and 30 to 40 mph gusts in coastal counties.

TUESDAY: Any light snow showers and flurries will end from SW to NE early in the morning with a few lingering flurries surviving until about midday. After that, some sun returns, but it's windy and chilly with a high around 42. Wind chills will be in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: It's still brisk and fairly cold with a combination of sun and clouds and a high of just 40.

THURSDAY: It's brisk and still chilly with a clouds and sun mix and a high around 44.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies return and it's slightly milder with our high inching up to 47.

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken during the day, but it's milder with a high of 51.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with intermittent rain and drizzle. The high improves to 55.

MONDAY: It's still cloudy and more rain is possible. The high is 52.
-----
Send a breaking news alert to Action News Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Days later crews continue to clean up after nor'easter
Crews continue to work to restore power after 2 storms
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Bucks County digs out, Red Cross opens shelter
More Weather
Top Stories
Pa. school district hires armed guards
Train horn blares for 3 hrs. straight in Upper Merion
Woman confronts burglar in Ft. Washington home
Tim McGraw collapses on stage in Ireland
4 hurt in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in Philly
5 killed in New York City helicopter crash
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
White House ready to endorse plan for improving school safety
Show More
Woman struck, killed by minivan in South Philadelphia
Reports: Free agent ace Arrieta, Phillies reach 3-yr deal
Villanova, Penn gear up for NCAA Tournament
2-alarm fire burns warehouse-style building
Police investigate suspicious death in Somerton
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Pa. school district hires armed guards
Train horn blares for 3 hrs. straight in Upper Merion
5 killed in New York City helicopter crash
More Video