AccuWeather: Tracking Snow Monday

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 31, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy, chilly. Lows 38-42.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Breezy and cool. Some rain and wet snow is possible at night. High 58.

MONDAY: A round of snow and rain is likely during the morning. 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible. Otherwise, partly sunny and chilly. High 48.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 55.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with areas or rain and drizzle. High 66.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 46.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 55.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High 47.

