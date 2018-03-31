AccuWeather: Tracking Snow Monday

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy, chilly. Lows 38-42.SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Breezy and cool. Some rain and wet snow is possible at night. High 58.MONDAY: A round of snow and rain is likely during the morning. 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible. Otherwise, partly sunny and chilly. High 48.TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. High 55.WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with areas or rain and drizzle. High 66.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 46.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 55.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. High 47.-----