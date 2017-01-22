WEATHER

AccuWeather: Tracking Strong Winds and Rain
Watch the updated forecast from meteorologist Chris Sowers and AccuWeather. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect Monday for the I-95 corridor..... A HIGH WIND WARNING goes in to effect Monday for the Jersey shore..... A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY goes in to effect Monday morning for the Jersey shore as well as the Delaware Bay.

TONIGHT: It's cloudy, mild with a few showers and drizzle. Winds will increase tonight and we'll have a low of 43.

MONDAY: The morning commute will have steady, light rain but the rain and wind will pick up during the morning as the Nor'easter draws up the coast. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2" with isolated heavier amounts. Winds will gusts from 40-50 mph. High 45. The Jersey Shore will feel the brunt of this storm with coastal flooding, beach erosion and scattered power outages. Wind gusts Monday morning will range from 45 to 60 mph at the shore. Expect wave heights of 8 to 14 feet.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with leftover morning showers. High 46.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 54.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 50.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 42.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, seasonable. A snow shower is possible in the Poconos. High 39.

