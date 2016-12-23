WEATHER

AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Rain
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: High pressure has moved in over our region and that's going to give us a beautiful start to the day. We'll see mostly sunny skies to start. Clouds will increase later today ahead of the next cool front. It won't be quite as mild as yesterday, but we are still several degrees above average. High: 48.

TONIGHT: Overnight tonight, rain will develop. Be careful driving in the Poconos and far northwestern suburbs, as there may be a brief period of freezing rain and sleet.

SATURDAY: Any freezing rain or sleet in the northwest suburbs or the Poconos will very quickly change to rain. Rain will spread across the entire area for the first half of the day. We could also see some patchy fog. The rain should exit the I-95 corridor by the early afternoon hours and the coast will be dry during the evening hours. Skies will brighten late in the day and we'll have a mild high of 48. It will be dry at night for the first night of Hanukkah and for Christmas Eve celebrations.

CHRISTMAS DAY: We will continue our mild streak, and skies will be filled with sunshine. High 48.

MONDAY: For the first day of Kwanzaa, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. It will turn even milder, with a high of 52. We could see some drizzle or a touch of rain at night.

TUESDAY: It's warm for winter. We'll see lots of sunshine mixing with some clouds. Our high of 55 is 13 degrees above average!

WEDNESDAY: We get back to reality with a big drop in temperatures. Under partly sunny skies we'll hit a high of 42.

THURSDAY: The seasonable temperatures are short-lived. The mercury rises above average again with a high of 46. We'll see mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a shower.

